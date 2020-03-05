James Harden on Teams Targeting Him in Rockets Defense: 'The S--t Won't Work'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

James Harden has a message for anyone who wants to target him in the Houston Rockets' defensive system: go right ahead.

"We switch so much that they've got to target somebody," Harden told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I play so many minutes that they feel like they can just exploit me. I mean, it hasn't worked ... Come try it, and the s--t won't work."

Harden's comments come less than a month after Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said his team was "just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding" as their offensive strategy in the fourth quarter of this year's All-Star Game. It also comes as the Rockets buck conventional wisdom by playing without a traditional center, a strategy that has, to this point, yielded excellent results on both ends of the floor.

