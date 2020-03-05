FA Cup 2020: Final 5th-Round Results, Scores and Reaction

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Derby County 3-0 on Thursday in the 2020 FA Cup to set up a quarter-final clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Two goals from striker Odion Ighalo and a Luke Shaw effort were enough to secure a comfortable victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against Championship opposition.

Fifth Round Results

Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Norwich City (Norwich win 3-2 on penalties)

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Newcastle United

Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal

Derby County 0-3 Manchester United

Thursday Recap

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Derby County started the game strongly against Manchester United and had two good chances in the opening 20 minutes at Pride Park.

Louis Sibley fired a shot just wide of the visitors' goal before Wayne Rooney saw a free-kick tipped around the post by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The Red Devils made Derby pay for those misses by scoring twice in eight minutes before half-time to take control of the tie.

Left-back Shaw netted his first goal of the season, hitting the ball into the turf and seeing it take a nick off Jesse Lingard and loop over goalkeeper Kelle Roos (UK video only):

Ighalo then doubled the visitors' lead after a pass from Shaw. The striker managed to side-foot home from close range despite the attentions of Craig Forsyth and Max Lowe (UK video only):

Derby came within a whisker of halving the deficit early in the second half. Martyn Waghorn glanced a Jayden Bogle cross from the right inches wide of the far post.

Igahlo made the game safe with 20 minutes of normal time remaining with his third goal in two games for the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old crashed an effort into the roof of the net after seeing an initial shot blocked by Bogle:

Derby continued to threaten and had chances in the closing stages. Jack Marriott forced Romero into a fine diving save, while the Argentinian also denied Rooney a goal against his former club with by tipping the striker's free-kick over the bar in stoppage time.

Goalscorer Shaw offered his thoughts after the match (UK video only):

The win means Manchester United extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions, and they will fancy their chances of beating the struggling Canaries and making it through to the last four of the competition.