Warriors' Draymond Green Discusses Signing with Converse in B/R Kicks Exclusive

Draymond Green surprised many by signing with Converse after previously being under contract with Nike, but the Golden State Warriors star is excited about the opportunity.

"Converse is family. When you talk about the brand you're talking about legends like Julius 'Dr. J' Erving amongst other greats," Green said in a release. "Those names helped establish Converse as a leader and an important name in basketball footwear."

Many early NBA stars were known to wear the Chuck Taylor shoe, while Dwyane Wade notably wore Converse early in his professional career. The former Miami Heat star called for Green to wear his throwback shoes after hearing of the latest signing.

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is also among the current NBA players signed to the company.

Still, Green will help to usher in a new era for Converse as a three-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion and one of the most well-known personalities in the sport.

Brandis Russell, Converse VP of Global Footwear, discussed what the forward brings to the company in an exclusive interview with B/R Kicks:

"Draymond's voice, attitude and leadership are what made him an ideal choice for Converse. Our ambassadors—across basketball, skate, fashion, music—have always had a unique sense of individuality and edge about them because that is who we are as a brand. From a basketball-product perspective, we see Draymond as a muse that will allow us to better understand and serve different styles of play within the basketball community. He pushes us to design performance basketball sneakers that are made for the dominant player who creates space on the court."

The veteran player will especially help promote the new G4 model, which will be available for $120 in hi-cut and $110 in low-cut. The design will feature some valuable technology from parent company Nike, including Nike React cushioning in the heel and Nike Air Zoom in the forefoot.

"Considering the needs of the powerful player, such as Draymond, the Converse G4 ensures a secure lockdown fit," Russell added.

The G4 should also help match Green's intensity on the court, which has been a staple of his game throughout his eight-year NBA career.

The 30-year-old spoke with B/R Kicks about where he gets that energy:

"My energy comes from several different places. I think energy is transferable. For me—in different points in my life—energy has come from different places. For years my energy came from my childhood—seeing my mom work just to put food on the table and barely make ends meet. For years, that's where my energy came from. Today, my energy comes from my fiancé, having children that I know depend on me. That drives me to have energy every single time I step on the floor. Every time I step in a gym. That's the driving force behind the energy I bring to the game.

"As it relates to the G4, it's technology I'm familiar with, but it's put together in a new way with Nike React cushioning in the heel and Nike Air Zoom in the forefoot. I'm looking forward to bringing its energy to the game."

Green signed a four-year, $100 million max extension last summer to keep him with the Warriors through at least the 2022-23 season. It was a significant step for a player who began his career as a second-round draft pick in 2012, making less than $1 million per season in each of his first three years in the league.

Though he's been doubted plenty of times, he's used that as motivation throughout his career.

"What would I say to the haters that counted me out? 'Thank you. You made me,'" Green said. "You gave me a drive that I'm not sure I could've found if you said, 'Hey, you're great!' You've always pushed me to be better than you wanted me to be, better than you thought I could be. Your expectations will never meet my expectations of me.

"So, thanks. You gave off hate in hopes that it would create a demise. But I apologize because your hate only made me stronger. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart."