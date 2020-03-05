Knicks Fans Who Chanted 'Sell the Team' Tired of James Dolan's 'Incompetence'

MARK LENNIHAN/Associated Press

One of the New York Knicks fans who chanted "sell the team" during the Knicks' 112-104 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night said the group was "interrogated" by Madison Square Garden security for 15 minutes before getting led out of the arena.

One of the fans, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told Marc Berman of the New York Post he and the rest of the group have become "fed up and frustrated with the piss-poor product on the court and the incompetence" of team owner James Dolan.

"My cousins and I decided to start a 'sell the team' chant after another losing night in the Garden," John said. "We were immediately escorted out of our seats by eight-plus security guards and were interrogated for 15 minutes. Which led us to (being) fully escorted out because we violated the 'Madison Square Garden code of conduct.'"

Ian Begley of the SNY reported Thursday that Knicks officials denied anyone was ejected from the arena for the chant.

Things are beginning to spiral out of control for the Knicks as they head toward their seventh straight playoff-less season with a 19-43 record, the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.

Spike Lee, the team's most high-profile fan, said Tuesday on ESPN's First Take he wasn't going to attend any further games at MSG this season after a disagreement with Garden security about the entrance he's used for the past 28 years.

"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said. "I'm done."

The Knicks disputed the filmmaker's version of events and said he'd come to an understanding with Dolan before leaving Monday's victory over the Houston Rockets:

John told the New York Post the "exit they took us out of was the same exit Spike Lee was talking about earlier this week," and he disagreed with the team's stance that no one was ejected because of the chant, saying "they forced us to leave."

"We don't think chanting 'sell the team' will work but we need to let him have a piece of our minds," he said. "Dolan is the type of guy who will hold on to the Knicks just because he can. It is incredibly important he does sell because nothing will really change around the Knicks until someone else is in charge."

The Knicks have two contests left on their current five-game home stand: Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.