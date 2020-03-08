Aleister Black Beats AJ Styles in No DQ Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles in a No Disqualification match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday to get revenge on The Phenomenal One for his actions on Raw.

Styles had forced The Dutch Destroyer to face his O.C. teammates, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, before competing against the former WWE champion on Monday. The Dutch Destroyer was ultimately unsuccessful.

The Phenomenal One enjoyed an obvious numbers advantage Sunday as Anderson and Gallows involved themselves in the match, and the referee was effectively powerless to stop them.

However, with Styles seemingly on the verge of victory, the ominous bell indicating the arrival of The Undertaker sounded. The arena went dark, and The Deadman had Anderson and Gallows in his grasp as the lights were restored.

The Phenom then floored Styles with a chokeslam before disappearing as quickly as he appeared, and The Dutch Destroyer took full advantage and hit The Phenomenal One with Black Mass for the win.

Styles and The O.C. had attacked Black on the Feb. 24 edition of Raw, which led to a series of matches on the final show for the red brand prior to Elimination Chamber. Black was supposed to face Styles, but he was put through the wringer first and forced to take on Anderson and Gallows in singles bouts.

Black beat Anderson with Black Mass and then defeated Gallows by disqualification when his opponent failed to adhere to the referee's count. The O.C. further punished him to the point that he could barely stand by the time his match with Styles was about to start.

Styles took advantage of the situation he created himself and beat The Dutch Destroyer with a Phenomenal Forearm, marking his first singles loss on the main roster.

In the process of pinning Black, Styles did The Undertaker's signature pose, which was a clear shot across the bow after The Deadman was a surprise entrant in the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown and entered last to beat The Phenomenal One with a chokeslam.

Given Styles' brazen behavior and the stipulation surrounding Sunday's match against Black, there was a significant expectation among fans that The Phenom would show up to help The Dutch Destroyer and punish the former WWE champion.

Even without taking the bells and whistles into consideration, Black vs. Styles on pay-per-view is a match many fans have dreamed about for a long time, and they finally got to witness it at Elimination Chamber.

While it can be argued it wasn't quite as special as it could have been since they just had a match Monday, that bout was only the tip of the iceberg and wasn't a true representation of Black since he was selling injuries.

Both Black and Styles got to show what they were capable of at Elimination Chamber and the result was a highly entertaining bout that arguably stole the show.

Black's win helped him erase the loss on Raw, but it is possible he isn't done with Styles, as teaming with The Undertaker against The O.C. could be in the cards if WWE doesn't want to put the veteran in a singles match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).