Premier League Week 29 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Manchester United will meet Manchester City for the fourth time this season on Sunday when their derby clash features as the biggest spectacle in Week 29 of the Premier League campaign. The Citizens are then due back in action on Wednesday at home to Arsenal in a double-game week for both teams.

Leaders Liverpool open the round of fixtures at home to Bournemouth in Saturday's early fixture, with Jurgen Klopp's side looking to bounce back after suffering their first league loss since January 2019.

Watford ended the Reds' invincible streak with a 3-0 triumph at Vicarage Road in Week 28 and make the short trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Fellow London outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will face West Ham United at home and Burnley away, respectively, hoping to keep touch in the race for Europe.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday to knock them out of the FA Cup fifth round, and Frank Lampard will host a familiar face when former Blues coach Carlo Ancelotti brings Everton to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have climbed to sixth in the standings and sit level on points with United, hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Molineux.

Week 29 Schedule, Predictions (TV Info)

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (BT Sport 1, NBCSN)

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Southampton 1-0 Newcastle United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea 1-1 Everton, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBCSN)

Manchester United 3-2 Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (Sky Sports, NBC)

Monday, March 9

Leicester City 2-1 Aston Villa, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (Sky Sports)

Wednesday, March 11

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (Sky Sports)

Live-Stream Links: Sky Go, BT Sport App, NBC Sports Gold

Hungrier United to Edge Manchester Derby

City return to league action after successfully defending their Carabao Cup crown against Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday, though it seems there's not much for Pep Guardiola's side left to fight for.

They remain 22 points adrift of Liverpool with one game in hand and are seven points clear of Leicester City in third, while arch-nemeses United are hardly nailed on to finish among the top five just yet.

The Citizens won 3-1 when they visited Old Trafford during the League Cup semi-finals in January. Kevin De Bruyne was key for the guests in that triumph, but he's a doubt after missing Wednesday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday due to injury, per Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News:

Phil Foden could feature at Old Trafford after missing the clash against Wednesday. Guardiola was asked why the 19-year-old missed out on the fifth-round fixture and replied, per Stuart Brennan of the MEN: "They were playing good, I didn’t want to move much. He’s ready. He has to be ready. Next game, he’s going to play."

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal at Hillsborough to drive City back to the FA Cup quarter-finals, a goal that took him above the tally Wayne Rooney accumulated during his days at United, per Squawka:

United have enjoyed a promising patch of their own and are unbeaten in nine outings across all competitions, having mauled Derby County 3-0 on Thursday to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for a sixth straight season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will use their January defeat at home to City as fuel for their redemption come Sunday, while the race for a top-five finish serves as sufficient motivation itself.

Guardiola used Sunday's Carabao Cup victory as an opportunity to emphasise City's dominance in recent seasons, via BBC Radio Manchester Sport:

It would be a special triumph for United if they were to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League while City were banned from the competition, but that now seems a possible fate for the two clubs.

Bruno Fernandes has sparked a United attack that was sorely lacking his interlink between midfield and attack, while United have proved largely resilient at home this season. Liverpool (11 goals) are the only team in the Premier League to have conceded less at home this season than Solskjaer's side (12).

Lampard Set for Ancelotti Reunion at the Bridge

Lampard will meet another of his former mentors for the first time as a manager when former Chelsea chief Ancelotti brings his Everton side to west London.

The Italian icon led Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010 when Lampard was his vice-captain, with a lot having changed for both football figures in the decade since.

Lampard was complimentary of his old boss when Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli in early December, via Football Daily:

It's perhaps unexpected that the two would meet so early in Lampard's coaching career, but he'll be hopeful of his chances after already beating another former manager of his, Jose Mourinho, twice this season.

Ancelotti has lost three of his 10 league fixtures in charge of Everton, each of which came away from home and against "big six" teams: Manchester City (2-1), Liverpool (1-0) and Arsenal (3-2).

Everton's only two away wins under his guidance have come at Newcastle United and Watford, indicating there's still a deficiency with Everton when it comes to those higher-profile encounters.

Kepa Arrizabalaga looks to have regained confidence after impressing in the midweek win over Liverpool, and former Watford goalkeeper Richard Lee predicted the youngster will keep his place on Love Sport Radio:

Chelsea are unbeaten in two league games while the Toffees have lost just once in their last seven, but the pressure to avoid a loss could hold the hosts back from clinching all three points.