Sami Zayn Shocks Braun Strowman, Wins IC Title at WWE Elimination Chamber

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn combined to defeat Braun Strowman in a three-on-one handicap match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Sunday and win the Intercontinental Championship.

Zayn claimed his first-ever WWE title with a pinfall after Nakamura stunned Strowman by hitting Kinshasa and driving his head into the ring post.

Cesaro and The Artist then lifted The Monster Among Men up for a suplex as The Great Liberator delivered the Helluva Kick.

Ever since Strowman beat Nakamura for the IC title several weeks ago, Zayn and his charges have been out for revenge, and they attempted to get some Sunday by essentially tricking their rival into accepting a handicap match.

During the contract signing for what was supposed to be a rematch between Strowman and Nakamura, The Monster Among Men remarked that he knew he would have to fight all three of them anyway and was up for the challenge.

The conniving Zayn twisted Strowman's words to mean he would face all three of them in a handicap match rather than a singles bout against Nakamura with Zayn and Cesaro outside the ring.

While Strowman initially protested, he ultimately agreed to Zayn's amendment, which set the stage for a unique and unexpected match at Elimination Chamber.

After Strowman, Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro signed the contract, the heel trio attacked the titleholder and hit him with several big moves to show he may have bitten off more than he could chew by agreeing to face all three men.

Zayn has added dimensions to the characters of Nakamura and Cesaro since they joined forces a couple of months ago, but the group hadn't enjoyed much success in terms of wins and losses entering Sunday's pay-per-view.

The numbers advantage made them a legitimate threat to knock Strowman from his perch, but The Monster Among Men was no stranger to facing and beating more than one opponent at once previously.

Since the rules of the match weren't 100 percent clear going in, there was some added intrigue, as it wasn't known if the person who pinned Strowman would win the IC title or if the whole group would hold it collectively in the event of a victory.

With Zayn taking the strap off Strowman ahead of Cesaro and Nakamura, it could lead to some compelling television leading up to WrestleMania 36 and perhaps even culminate in the stable being forced to face each other in a Triple Threat match to determine one clear champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-