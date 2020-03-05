Arsenal Confirm Lucas Torreira Fractured Ankle in Portsmouth FA Cup Win

Arsenal have confirmed Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle in their 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday.

The Gunners broke the news on their official website on Thursday but did not offer a time frame for his expected recovery before further specialist assessment can be made.

Torreira had to be stretchered off early on at Fratton Park after a challenge from Pompey's James Bolton. 

The midfielder had to leave the stadium donning a protective boot and using crutches:

Arsenal will miss his tenacity and work rate in midfield, and his injury will leave them a little short.

Mikel Arteta has Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi to call upon in the centre, as well as Joe Willock.

Torreira's injury could provide a good opportunity for the 20-year-old, who has made just six Premier League starts this season.

If needed, Arteta may have to deploy David Luiz in holding midfield as an emergency. The centre-back has played that role on 37 occasions in his career, according to Transfermarkt.

As for Torreira, he'll likely find himself in a race to be fit by the end of the season. The Premier League campaign ends on May 17, while the FA Cup final will be on May 23 should the Gunners make it.

He'll also hope to return in time to feature at the 2020 Copa America this summer with Uruguay. La Celeste kick off their campaign against guest side Australia on June 13.

