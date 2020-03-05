Jose Mourinho: Eric Dier Confronted Fan for Insulting Him, Brother Was Involved

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said Eric Dier was insulted by the fan he confronted in the stands in their FA Cup defeat at home to Norwich City on Wednesday and that the player's brother was involved.

After Spurs were beaten on penalties by the Canaries, Dier was seen climbing into the stands before a heated confrontation with a supporter:

Mourinho was asked about the incident in his post-match press conference.

Football.London's Alasdair Gold provided a transcript of his comments.

"I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do," he said. "Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professional we cannot do."

Per ESPN, the manager added: "If the club discipline Eric Dier I would not agree with it, but what he did was wrong."

Mourinho added that he did not know whether racist abuse aimed at Gedson Fernandes was also a factor in the confrontation, amid speculation on social media.

"I just know that the reaction of Eric was based on his brother, didn't like what was happening there," he said.

Per the Press Association's Jonathan Veal, the coach also took aim at the club's corporate fans:

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Tottenham have identified the supporter in question, and both they and the Football Association are investigating the incident.

The Mirror's Darren Lewis gave his take on the situation:

In 1995, Eric Cantona was banned for nine months after he aimed a flying kick at a Crystal Palace fan after being sent off for Manchester United at Selhurst Park. He also had to complete 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Norwich held Spurs to a 1-1 draw in north London on Wednesday after Josip Drmic's rebounded effort cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's early header.

The match went to penalties after they could not be separated in extra time.

Dier converted the opening penalty, while Norwich's Kenny McLean missed, but while the Canaries scored their next three spot-kicks, Giovani Lo Celso was the only Spurs player after Dier to beat Tim Krul.

Erik Lamela hit the bar, while Troy Parrott and Fernandes' efforts were kept out by the Dutch goalkeeper, who earned Norwich a quarter-final draw at home to either Derby County or Manchester United.