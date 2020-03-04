Tim Howard Ends Retirement, Signs Contract with USL's Memphis 901 FC

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Tim Howard apparently couldn't stay off the field, coming out of retirement to play for Memphis 901 FC.

The goalkeeper was already a minority owner and sporting director for the USL Championship club, and he will add player to his list of titles.

"Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown," Howard said in the team's announcement Wednesday. "The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both."

The 40-year-old spent last year in the MLS playing for the Colorado Rapids before retiring five months ago.

Howard is perhaps best known for his time as the top goalkeeper for the United States men's national team. He totaled 121 caps for the international squad, appearing in three World Cups.

At the club level, he excelled in both the United States and the English Premier League, mostly competing with Everton as well as a stint with Manchester United. It seemed his career had come to an end after the past four years in the MLS, but he will now get a chance to compete in the second-division league.

The team has also made it clear he will have to separate his roles within the organization.

"When he's in the locker room as a player, he will act as a player. His focus is only going to be on winning. There will be very clear lines that the players will recognize." head coach Tim Mulqueen said of Howard.

Memphis 901 FC is in its second year of existence and will begin the 2020 season Saturday against Indy Eleven.