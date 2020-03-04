FA Cup 2020: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Schedule After Wednesday's Fixtures

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City, Leicester City and Norwich City booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday, joining Arsenal, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Newcastle in the group of qualified teams.

The Sky Blues and Foxes needed a single goal each to beat Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively, while the Canaries got past Tottenham Hotspur after a thrilling penalty shootout.

Here are Wednesday's full results:

Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 (2-3) Norwich City

The final fifth-round match will take place on Thursday, when Derby County host Manchester United. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT.

Here is a look at the draw for the quarter-finals:

Sergio Aguero served up the winner for City against a courageous Sheffield Wednesday team, converting after 53 minutes.

Per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, it moved him ahead of Wayne Rooney on the all-time Manchester top scorer's list:

Fresh off their Carabao Cup win on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola continued with his squad rotation, resting Kevin De Bruyne for a second straight match. Claudio Bravo and Joao Cancelo started, and both played the full 90 minutes.

Spurs took an early lead against Norwich thanks to defender Jan Vertonghen, who scored on a bullet header:

That seemed to have sealed a spot in the next round for the hosts, but with 12 minutes left, Michel Vorm spilled a long-distance shot that bounced back into the feet of Josip Drmic. It was a silly goal to concede:

Extra time didn't provide any more goals, and even in the shootout, goals were hard to come by, with just one of the first three converted. Kenny McLean, Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes all missed, with the latter's sending Norwich through.

In Leicester, a goal from Ricardo Pereira was enough to secure the win against Birmingham. The full-back continues to find the net at an impressive rate:

The Foxes will host Chelsea in the next round.