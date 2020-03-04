Sergio Aguero's Goal Lifts Manchester City Past Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City took another step forward in their defence of the FA Cup on Wednesday, battling to a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the fifth round.

City dominated the first period without being at their best. The closest they came to breaking the deadlock before half time came through an unlikely source in Nicolas Otamendi, as the defender planted a header against the bar.

In the second half the holders were much improved and Sergio Aguero struck in the 53rd minute to give them the lead. Despite a late flurry from the home side, City were able to control much of the second period and should have extended their advantage before full time.

The match settled into an unsurprising pattern early on, with City dominating possession and Wednesday seeking to spring clear on the counter-attack.

Gabriel Jesus did well on a couple of occasions to get in behind, although on each instance a poor touch prevented him from getting a shot off.

In addition to their dominance in open play, the away side were also able to provide a threat from set pieces.

Otamendi was proving difficult for the opposition defence to handle and he was inches away from giving City the lead, with his header clattering off the bar. John Stones also missed a golden chance before the break, skewing a header into the ground and over.

At the break, Nancy Frostick of The Athletic commented on what was a determined performance from the home side, who had benefitted from the visitors' profligacy:

With Pep Guardiola's half-time words ringing in their ears, there was more intensity in City's play at the start of the second period.

Benjamin Mendy thundered a shot off the bar and the breakthrough came soon after. Aguero was able to find space in the Wednesday area and while Joe Wildsmith did get a hand on the left-footed effort, the ball looped up into the air and into the net:

Per football journalist Richard Jolly, the strike was enough to see Aguero reach a Manchester landmark ahead of Sunday's derby:

The goal drained the vigour from Wednesday's work off the ball and for much of the remainder of the game, City were able to keep possession almost at walking pace.

Riyad Mahrez was the man who looked most capable of adding to City's advantage, although he was foiled on a number of occasions by Wildsmith with shots from distance.

Raheem Sterling, on as a late substitute, then had a golden chance to score a second in stoppage time. His effort was befitting of a man low on confidence, being hit straight at the goalkeeper.

What's Next?

Following on from back-to-back cup matches—City won the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa on Sunday—Guardiola's team are back in action in the Premier League on Sunday, with bitter rivals Manchester United the visitors.

Wednesday will visit Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford a day earlier.