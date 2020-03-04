Dana White: UFC to Schedule Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez Rematch

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has suggested the organisation will book an immediate rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez for the flyweight title.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, White said there are several reasons to run it back after Figueiredo―who failed to make weight and couldn't win the title as a result―knocked out Benavidez at UFC Norfolk:

"I think the headbutt had a lot to do with the knockout, too. Not taking anything away from [Figueiredo]. It was a great fight. But I think you have to do that fight again.

"First of all, [Figueiredo] didn't make weight. Joe still fought him. There was a headbutt. A lot of controversy in that fight. But it was a great fight. Both guys came to fight. ... We'll do it again. They both deserve it."

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The flyweight belt remains vacant after the UFC Norfolk main event, where Figueiredo knocked out Benavidez in the second round in brutal fashion.

The finish came shortly after a cut opened up on Benavidez's head, which Brett Okamoto of ESPN thought was due to a headbutt:

He feared for the future of the division:

The two sit at the top of the flyweight rankings, a division that has struggled to gain traction for years and lost its longtime face when Demetrious Johnson parted for ONE Championship. Henry Cejudo, the man who took his belt, has moved up to bantamweight to claim the title in that division.

Jussier Formiga is the only man to beat Figueiredo in the UFC so far, but he is coming off a loss against Benavidez and is scheduled to face Brandon Moreno at UFC Fight Night 170 on March 14.

Those two are ranked third and fifth, respectively, so the winner of that fight will be in line for a shot at the new champion.