Ryan Giggs: Bruno Fernandes Has 'Lifted Everyone' at Manchester United

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes the club's January acquisition Bruno Fernandes has "lifted everyone" associated with the football club.

After months of speculation regarding the Red Devils' interest in Fernandes, he eventually arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting CP in the mid-season window.

The 25-year-old has made an encouraging start to life at United, which continued on Sunday when he scored an equalising goal in the team's 1-1 draw with Everton. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Giggs, who is the Wales manager, said he's been impressed by the Portuguese's early outings:

"He's a fantastic player. He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it's still early days.

I still think he can get even better. He's hit the ground running which is what you want–especially [after] signing in the January transfer window [because] it doesn't always happen. But he's fantastic and I'm pleased to see him doing so well."

Fernandes has started five games for United and has scored three goals and provided two assists. The swerving strike from the midfielder at Goodison Park deceived Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford:

The club also confirmed on Wednesday that Fernandes had been named as the Player of the Month for February:

With Paul Pogba injured for long spells of the 2019-20 season, the Red Devils have lacked an attacking thrust from midfield. Early on in his time at the club, Fernandes has been capable of providing that.

In addition to his goal against Everton, the former Sporting man put in an accomplished all-round performance. Fernandes used possession well, took chances in the right areas and was constantly seeking to get on the ball in dangerous positions.

Per OptaJoe, having been a constant goal threat during his time in Lisbon, Fernandes doesn't appear set to have any issues with adjusting to the Premier League:

Dominic King of the Daily Mail believes the Portugal international has stood out from the rest of the United players since his arrival:

Of course, Fernandes remains in the early days of his United career, and maintaining his rate of goalscoring will be more challenging in English football than it has been anywhere else in his career. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be encouraged by what Fernandes has shown so far, though.

United supporters will be hoping Fernandes can be the deciding factor for them in some huge matches on the horizon. On Thursday, they face Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round, before they host rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.