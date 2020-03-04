Charles Oakley: NBA Has to Look into James Dolan, Knicks' 'Plantation'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley waits for an NBA basketball game to begin between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley wants the NBA to look into the way James Dolan runs the franchise in the wake of an incident involving Spike Lee trying to enter Madison Square Garden for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo, Oakley called the Knicks a "plantation" under Dolan and said he seems to have an issue with control:

Speaking to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press, Oakley said he would like to see the NBA start examining how Dolan runs the Knicks: "The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can't keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking."

     

