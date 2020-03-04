Michael Irvin's Son Reportedly to Transfer from Miami; Has 11 Catches in Career

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Junior tight end Michael Irvin II is reportedly transferring from the University of Miami.

Per CaneSport.com (h/t Barry Jackson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel), Irvin, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, is expected to leave the school but remains on the active football roster.

The 22-year-old has had an injury-plagued college career to this point. He's only recorded 11 catches for 111 yards and zero touchdowns since 2017.

Irvin missed the entire 2018 season because of an MCL injury that required surgery. He did play in all 13 games for the Hurricanes last year and started the Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports noted Irvin wasn't at Miami's first day of spring practice Monday.

Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2016, Irvin was a well-regarded prospect. The Florida native was a 3-star player and the No. 33 tight end in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Irvin likely would have entered the 2020 season as Miami's No. 3 tight end, behind rising junior Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory.