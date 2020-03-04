Kansas' Bill Self Denies Rumors of Succeeding Gregg Popovich as Spurs Head Coach

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

University of Kansas head men's basketball coach Bill Self recently shot down speculation that he is in line to succeed Gregg Popovich as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

During a College Hoops Insiders interview with Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster (h/t Tom Orsborn of MySanAntonio.com), Self addressed his relationship with Spurs CEO R.C. Buford before denying that he will be the Spurs' next head coach:

"If I know anybody, I probably know R.C. Buford. He showed me around [during] my recruiting visits to Oklahoma State, he was responsible for getting me up here primarily as a graduate assistant at Kansas, I lived with him for a year, he was in my wedding and I was in his wedding, his son played for me, my son now works for him. I think I know 'Boof' pretty well. And I will promise you, this has never been broached one time, never even discussed at all.

"So, people may say whatever because we are buddies, which we are, and proud of that. But I am not going to be the next coach of the San Antonio Spurs, nor would he want me to be. I mean, they got arguably the greatest coach of all time that still has got a lot of gas in the tank. So, that is a rumor I know some people have said, but that is a pretty ridiculous one right there."

At 26-34 this season, the Spurs' 22-year playoff streak is in danger of coming to an end. That, coupled with Popovich's age (71), has led to plenty of talk that his coaching career is nearing its conclusion.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski fueled the rumors by reporting in 2018 that Popovich was expected to stop coaching after leading the United States Men's National Basketball Team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

