Clippers Rumors: Bulls' Kris Dunn on LAC's Radar Ahead of 2020 NBA Offseason

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly expected to have interest in Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn during the offseason, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Dunn's 2019-20 season ended after just 51 games because of an MCL sprain, but he impressed in several areas and finished with averages of 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 24.9 minutes per contest. He shot 44.4 percent from the field but 25.9 percent from deep.

The 25-year-old Dunn will become a restricted free agent during the offseason if the Bulls extend him a qualifying offer or an unrestricted free agent if Chicago declines to make him an offer.

