Clippers Rumors: Bulls' Kris Dunn on LAC's Radar Ahead of 2020 NBA Offseason

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 25: Kris Dunn #32 of the Chicago Bulls drives the ball down court during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 25, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly expected to have interest in Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn during the offseason, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Dunn's 2019-20 season ended after just 51 games because of an MCL sprain, but he impressed in several areas and finished with averages of 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 24.9 minutes per contest. He shot 44.4 percent from the field but 25.9 percent from deep.

The 25-year-old Dunn will become a restricted free agent during the offseason if the Bulls extend him a qualifying offer or an unrestricted free agent if Chicago declines to make him an offer.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Paul George Is Still a 'Work in Progress'

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    Paul George Is Still a 'Work in Progress'

    Royce Young
    via ESPN.com

    Caris LeVert Is Swing Piece for Nets' Future

    LeVert's 51-pt monster performance showed his potential as third fiddle to KD and Kyrie Irving

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Caris LeVert Is Swing Piece for Nets' Future

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    PG, Clippers Beat Thunder 109-94 Behind Kawhi's 25 Points

    Los Angeles Clippers logo
    Los Angeles Clippers

    PG, Clippers Beat Thunder 109-94 Behind Kawhi's 25 Points

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report