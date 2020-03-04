Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Bruno Fernandes' 'Aura,' Manchester United Boost

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Bruno Fernandes' presence at Manchester United has given the team a lift since his arrival in January.

United spent an initial €55 million (£47 million) to recruit him from Sporting Lisbon.

Solskjaer said: "I'm not surprised [at his impact] because I saw what he can do on the pitch and his leadership qualities."

"He relishes it, loves being around the place, gives everyone a boost and has an aura," the manager added.

Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs shares a similar view of the playmaker. He told Sky Sports News: "He's a fantastic player. He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him, and it's still early days. I still think he can get even better."

The 25-year-old moved to Old Trafford after contributing 63 goals and 52 assists in 137 matches for Sporting.

He has already shown what he can do at United with two goals and three assists in his first five starts.

Fernandes netted the equaliser from 25 yards in their 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday:

The midfielder has already become central to the way United play with some all-action showings, and the match with the Toffees was no different:

Dominic King of the Daily Mail is reminded of players from United's heyday when he watches Fernandes play:

The Red Devils won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two UEFA Champions Leagues among many other honours under Sir Alex Ferguson, becoming the dominant force in English football for the majority of his 23-year reign.

Success has been harder to come by since he retired in 2013, though, in part due to issues with recruitment and high-profile signings such as Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez failing to impress.

Even Paul Pogba—arguably United's best player—has struggled to showcase his talent on a consistent basis since he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

It's early in Fernandes' Red Devils career, but he's hit the ground running and looks to be a cut above most of his team-mates. If United can field Pogba alongside him—the Frenchman has been out since December with an ankle injury—their midfield prospects will improve enormously.

In the meantime, the team will continue to rely on the Portugal international's incisive contributions to push them toward Champions League qualification.

United are fifth in the Premier League, which might earn them a place in the Champions League because of second-place Manchester City's two-year European ban. They're only three points off Chelsea in fourth, too, so they could yet make that gap up.

Winning the UEFA Europa League will also grant passage to Europe's elite competition, and Solskjaer's men will face Austrian side LASK in the round of 16.