Video: Marcus Smart Escorted off Court While Arguing with Refs Post-Celtics Loss

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) complains about a jump-ball call to referee Mitchell Ervin (27) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

His team lost in stunning fashion, but Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart can at least take solace knowing the officials are fully aware of how he felt about it.

Smart was escorted off the court and separated from the officials after yelling and pointing at them in an emotional moment. The frustration was evident, especially given his role in the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

There was plenty of controversy at the end of regulation, as Smart was called for a shooting foul in the final seconds with Boston nursing a three-point lead and Caris LeVert attempting a potential game-tying triple.

LeVert calmly drained all three free throws to set up overtime and then exploded for all 11 of his team's points in the extra period. He finished with 51 points overall, 37 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, and took full advantage of the opportunity the whistle presented him.

Smart, on the other hand, took advantage of an opportunity to let the refs know about it.

The Celtics have now lost two games in a row and will have the chance to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Related

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Africa Basketball League Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tim Duncan to Be HC Tonight

    Duncan will take over as head coach with Pop missing tonight's game vs. Hornets due to personal business

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tim Duncan to Be HC Tonight

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    See who our writer picked for your squad ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Every Team's MVP This Season

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report