Video: Marcus Smart Escorted off Court While Arguing with Refs Post-Celtics Loss

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

His team lost in stunning fashion, but Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart can at least take solace knowing the officials are fully aware of how he felt about it.

Smart was escorted off the court and separated from the officials after yelling and pointing at them in an emotional moment. The frustration was evident, especially given his role in the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

There was plenty of controversy at the end of regulation, as Smart was called for a shooting foul in the final seconds with Boston nursing a three-point lead and Caris LeVert attempting a potential game-tying triple.

LeVert calmly drained all three free throws to set up overtime and then exploded for all 11 of his team's points in the extra period. He finished with 51 points overall, 37 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, and took full advantage of the opportunity the whistle presented him.

Smart, on the other hand, took advantage of an opportunity to let the refs know about it.

The Celtics have now lost two games in a row and will have the chance to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.