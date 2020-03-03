Ex-Giants Punter Steve Weatherford Says Super Bowl 46 Ring Was Stolen from Car

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

New York Giants fans may want to keep an eye out for a 2012 Super Bowl ring floating around the internet these days. Former punter Steve Weatherford is currently missing his.

The one-time Giant announced on Instagram that his ring was stolen from his car recently and is asking for help getting it back. Barring that, he's hopeful Giants owner John Mara will allow Tiffany & Co. to cast him a new one—one that Weatherford said he'd be happy to pay for.

"I'm hoping Mr. Mara reads this, and has the kindness in his heart to ask [Tiffany & Co.] to dig up that glorious 2012 mold, make me a replacement Super Bowl ring to give to my son one day," Weatherford wrote. "⁣P.S. Mr. Mara, I'm insured, I got the loot, I just need permission."

According to Weatherford, he gave the ring to his wife to put in her purse after a speaking engagement the night before it was stolen. Unfortunately, the purse was left in their car the night it was broken into and the bag was stolen with the ring inside.

Despite the fact that his memorabilia is missing, Weatherford has taken the entire incident in stride. He used the insurance money to buy his wife a new diamond ring and has even sent his best wishes to the person who is now in possession of his Super Bowl reward.

"Mr. Neighborhood Robber man, I hope you tried that ring on, I hope it brings favor to your life, the same way it has for other people the past 6.5 years I've had possession of it," Weatherford wrote. "It wasn't my hand that won it, but I'd like your hand to wear it." ⁣

In Super Bowl XLVI, Weatherford punted four times for 163 total yards as the Giants won 21-17 over the New England Patriots thanks to Eli Manning and Mario Manningham creating another unlikely comeback drive to take the lead with 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Those memories seem to be more than enough for Weatherford. The punter said he didn't need the ring to be a champion.