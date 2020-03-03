Video: Shaq Shows Hairline After Losing Bet to Dwyane Wade over Bucks vs. Heat

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A lost bet has led to an embarrassing moment on national television for Shaquille O'Neal.



The TNT analyst explained on Tuesday's pregame show that he was forced to let his hairline grow out after losing a bet with Dwyane Wade:

Shaq, who turns 48 on Friday, picked the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday's game against the Miami Heat, but Wade had faith in his former team, which pulled out a 105-89 upset win. Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Though many were likely surprised with the result, Shaq got it the worst as he had to show the world what happens when he doesn't shave his head.