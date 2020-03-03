FA Cup 2020: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Tuesday Fixtures

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool's treble hopes have ended after the Reds were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues advanced to the last eight of the 2020 FA Cup thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley, with the 2018 winners to be joined in the draw by fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Beating West Bromwich Albion was enough to put the Magpies into the last eight, with Miguel Almiron helping himself to a brace. Sheffield United are also through after surviving being taken to extra time by Championship side Reading when George Puscas equalised from the spot for the Royals.

Billy Sharp popped up with the decisive goal for United in the 106th minute.

Tuesday's Scores

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United (after extra time)

West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Newcastle United

Remaining Schedule

Wednesday, March 4

Leicester City vs. Birmingham City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 5

Derby County vs. Manchester United: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

It was a night of redemption for more than one Chelsea player, particularly under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. He had been dropped by Frank Lampard for Premier League and UEFA Champions League action, but the former Athletic Bilbao stopper was on form for the cup.

Arrizabalaga produced a remarkable triple save to frustrate Liverpool in the first half:

Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian was having a tougher time at the other end. He let Willian's powerful drive bounce off him and into the net for Chelsea's opener.

Willian had been on the bench for Chelsea's last three matches, but his pace and flair were causing havoc among the Reds. Chelsea kept the Liverpool backline unsettled by bullying them with the strength of ex-Arsenal target man Olivier Giroud.

The hosts' most common tactic was to target the Frenchman with angled long balls over the top. Giroud mixed it with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Willian and Pedro pressed and harassed Liverpool's full-backs.

Chelsea were well on top and deservedly doubled the lead when Ross Barkley thundered in a second on 64 minutes. It should have been more, but Adrian made solid saves to deny Pedro and Giroud.

There were many standout performances for the home side, but teenage pass-master Billy Gilmour was crucial to the way Chelsea controlled the game:

Meanwhile, Liverpool look worryingly fragile defensively at the business end of the season. The Premier League title and retaining the Champions League are still in play, but the Reds need to reset after losing for the third time in four matches in all competitions.

Free-scoring is hardly a term applicable to a Newcastle team with a mere 24 goals to its credit in England's top flight this term. However, the Magpies were able to turn on the style against second-tier opposition at the Hawthorns.

Almiron opened the scoring after 33 minutes, while a slick team move allowed the Paraguayan to complete his brace in first-half stoppage time:

Valentino Lazaro, on loan from Serie A giants Inter Milan, made it 3-0 two minutes after the break. To their credit, the Baggies made a game of it with goals from Matt Phillips and Filip Krovinovic, but the visitors managed to hold on and progress to the quarter-final for the first time since 2006.

The Blades' progress was equally uncomfortable, although it looked like it would be serene when David McGoldrick scored after just two minutes. He doesn't have a Premier League goal to his credit, but the forward reacted quickest to a fine cross from Ben Osborn:

Reading were back on level terms two minutes before the break after George Baldock felled Andy Rinomhota in the box. Puscas stepped up confidently and converted with the minimum of fuss.

Extra time was eventually needed, and fittingly, it was club legend Sharp who made the difference. The 34-year-old headed in after a delivery from Luke Freeman to ensure a pragmatic team few of the remaining big names will want to face is in the draw.

Attention will now turn to holders Manchester City and their attempts to get past Sheffield Wednesday of the Championship. City dominated last season but were eliminated by League One side Wigan Athletic in 2018.