Caris LeVert Drops 51 Points to Rally Nets from 17-Point Deficit Past Celtics

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets got back on the right track with a surprising 129-120 overtime road win over the Boston Celtics, who were playing without Jayson Tatum.

While the Celtics led by 21 points in the second half, Caris LeVert led a furious comeback for the Nets and sent the game to overtime with three free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining.

LeVert scored 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined to reach a career-high 51 points.

The Nets closed out the win in overtime at TD Garden and snapped a four-game losing streak in the process. The 27-33 squad has played well enough to hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and continues to show it can be dangerous down the stretch.

The Celtics (41-19) were shorthanded as Tatum was out with an illness and Gordon Hayward left early with a knee contusion, but Kemba Walker returned to the court for the first time since the All-Star break and finished with 21 points in 23 minutes.

Still, the late charge from Brooklyn was enough to hand Boston a second straight home loss.

Notable Performances

Caris LeVert, G, Nets: 51 points, 17-of-26 from the field

Spencer Dinwiddie, G, Nets: 14 points, 4 assists

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, G, Nets: 16 points, 8 rebounds

Kemba Walker, G, Celtics: 21 points, 3 assists

Marcus Smart, G, Celtics : 14 points, 10 assists

Jaylen Brown, G, Celtics : 22 points, 5 rebounds

Celtics Depth Not Enough to Pull Out Win

Most NBA teams are going to struggle with an All-Star like Tatum out. Considering one of its top-four scorers also left due to an injury (Hayward) and another was on a minutes restriction (Walker), it could've put the Celtics in a tough position.

However, the depth was on display throughout the game against the Nets:

There were 12 different players who scored for Boston and 13 who saw at least five minutes of action, totaling 40 bench points after getting just four in Saturday's overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

The regular go-to options still came through with strong performances, including Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown:

The problems came in the fourth quarter when the defense collapsed and no one was able to respond.

Tatum and Hayward were unavailable while Smart eventually fouled out in overtime. The Celtics had no one to rely upon on the offensive end and it led to the brutal defeat.

If Boston wants to compete for a championship, it will need other players to become leaders when needed late in games.

Caris LeVert Late-Game Heroics Lift Nets

It just didn't seem like the Nets night.

The squad was 4-of-18 from three-point range in the first half and just 8-of-36 after three quarters. LeVert also hadn't done much with 14 points going into the fourth quarter as the Nets trailed by 17.

However, things changed in the final period as LeVert simply took over.

LeVert totaled 26 points in the fourth quarter and then all 11 of his team's points in overtime to steal the win.

The squad's usual suspects were nowhere to be found down the stretch, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris sitting in favor of players like Chris Chiozza, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Rodions Kurucs.

This ended up being the perfect move for head coach Kenny Atkinson as the Nets stormed back for the tie and eventually pulled out the win.

Of course, LeVert was the true hero as he seemingly couldn't miss in the final 17 minutes of action. He tied the game on the clutch free throws and wouldn't be stopped in overtime.

While some Nets fans are waiting on next year for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to return, the team has some exciting players already on the roster.

What's Next?

Both teams will have to get out of town quickly before their next games Wednesday. The Nets will return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Celtics will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.