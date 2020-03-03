MLB Issues Coronavirus Memo, Says There Are No Plans to Cancel Games

Major League Baseball does not currently plan to cancel spring training or regular-season games as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reported the league handed out a memo to high-ranking baseball officials to say it was "'developing recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at ballparks' that 'address proper hygiene, cleaning methods for the clubhouse and training room, and supplies that clubs may seek to purchase.'"

                                          

