Princeton Students Write Op-Ed After Marshawn Lynch Picked as Class Day Speaker

A group of students from Princeton's 2020 class penned an op-ed criticizing's the school's decision to bring in Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch for its Class Day.

The students wrote that their issue was less with the specific selection of Lynch and more do to with how Princeton came to its decision:

"It goes without saying that Lynch has had an incredibly impressive career as an NFL football player and as a social activist. [...] However, saying that Lynch has 'unapologetically embodied and advocated for our own identities and values' (as stated in the University's official Instagram post) without actually consulting us, the Princeton community, is paradoxical and thus questionable. We do not mean to criticize this choice of speaker in particular, but rather want to call attention to the opaque selection process for Class Day speakers."

The students added that in recent years "a common thread seems to be that past speakers either share a connection with the graduation class as Princeton alumni or are widely regarded as exceptional communicators."

Lynch has run for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns while reaching five Pro Bowls over his NFL career.

In addition to his impact on the field, the 33-year-old has been engaged in social activism. The Raiders franchise named him as their nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the work he did in the community.

During an appearance at the MLK Now event in January, Lynch discussed the difficulty black players in the NFL have in attaining front-office roles once their careers end (warning: video contains profanity):

Princeton's Class Day is scheduled for June 1.