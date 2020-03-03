Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: 'No Chance' Lions Select Alabama QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite rumors that the Detroit Lions may be looking to make a change at quarterback, they reportedly aren't considering taking Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Matthew Berry, a highly trusted source told him there is "no chance" the Lions take Tagovailoa.

Bernie Smilovitz of Local 4 in Detroit reported in February that the Lions had been engaged in trade talks involving Stafford for a "couple of weeks." However, Lions general manager Bob Quinn texted Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to tell him the rumor was "100% False!!"

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Landing Spots for Tom Brady

    B/R gives you the 6 best fits for Brady ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Landing Spots for Tom Brady

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Perfect Landing Spots, Contracts for the Biggest FAs 🔮

    We predict the ideal spots the top 10 players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Perfect Landing Spots, Contracts for the Biggest FAs 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL mock draft 2020: Detroit Lions take Auburn DT Derrick Brown at No. 3

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    NFL mock draft 2020: Detroit Lions take Auburn DT Derrick Brown at No. 3

    Nate Davis
    via Detroit Free Press

    Lions stick with Jeff Okudah in McShay’s Mock Draft 3.0

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Lions stick with Jeff Okudah in McShay’s Mock Draft 3.0

    Pride Of Detroit
    via Pride Of Detroit