Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: 'No Chance' Lions Select Alabama QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite rumors that the Detroit Lions may be looking to make a change at quarterback, they reportedly aren't considering taking Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Matthew Berry, a highly trusted source told him there is "no chance" the Lions take Tagovailoa.

Bernie Smilovitz of Local 4 in Detroit reported in February that the Lions had been engaged in trade talks involving Stafford for a "couple of weeks." However, Lions general manager Bob Quinn texted Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to tell him the rumor was "100% False!!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.