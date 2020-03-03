76ers HC Brett Brown 'Convinced' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Will Win an NBA Title

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 09: Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on February 9, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Bulls 118-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown said Monday he's "convinced" Sixers center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons can work together to eventually win an NBA title.

"I personally am convinced those two are going to win a championship at some point in their career and that they, for sure, can coexist," Brown told reporters. "The myth is that they can't. I think that is so abused and not articulated the way I see it."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

