76ers HC Brett Brown 'Convinced' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Will Win an NBA Title

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown said Monday he's "convinced" Sixers center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons can work together to eventually win an NBA title.

"I personally am convinced those two are going to win a championship at some point in their career and that they, for sure, can coexist," Brown told reporters. "The myth is that they can't. I think that is so abused and not articulated the way I see it."

