Chelsea's Frank Lampard Talks Liverpool's Loss to Watford Before FA Cup Clash

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Frank Lampard doesn't think Chelsea are facing Liverpool at a good time because their 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds fell to a shock 3-0 loss at Vicarage Road, ending an 18-game winning run in the English top flight and an unbeaten stretch going back to January 2019:

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday when they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Blues themselves have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, and when asked if Tuesday is the ideal time to be facing Liverpool, manager Lampard said, per the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol:

"Why? Because they lost one game? Maybe not, who knows? That can go either way. They have become relatively human for one game. It can happen in this Premier League, which is incredibly competitive. It shows how well they have done in the last year or so, particularly this season. So I can't comment that it will be any easier.

"Liverpool have just had a couple of results like the rest of us do. They've been out on their own this season. It has been an incredible feat from Jurgen Klopp and the whole squad and they have just become slightly normal."

Despite their loss to Watford, Liverpool remain on track to win a first English league title since 1990.

They have a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with just 10 games to play in the 2019-20 season:

And Klopp's side could still potentially match the treble-winning achievement of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side in 1998-99.

In that respect, Liverpool face a huge nine days because the second leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid is scheduled for next Wednesday at Anfield.

In the first leg, the Reds were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, so they have work to do to get their European campaign back on track.

Liverpool are defending champions in the Champions League and were runners-up in 2019-20.

They have never lost a two-legged European knockout tie under Klopp, but Diego Simeone's Atletico side are a superb cup outfit with a solid defence.

Liverpool face a big challenge to turn the tie around against the Madrid outfit in the second leg.

They will be much better placed to get the result they need if they can go into that match with some momentum, and that can be gained by returning to winning ways against Chelsea and reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.