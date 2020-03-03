UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Talks Potential Juventus vs. Lyon Postponement

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday there are no plans to change the scheduling of Juventus' UEFA Champions League clash with Lyon on March 17 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He told L'Equipe (h/t Football-Italia): "We are following the evolution of the epidemic carefully. There's currently no cancellation of any consignment. But we will follow the decisions that will be made in the individual states."

Juve were supposed to play at home to Inter Milan on Sunday, but the match—after initially being slated to be played behind closed doors—was postponed until May.

Turin is in Piedmont, one of several regions in Italy in which events have been shut down following the outbreak.

The Guardian's Angela Giuffrida reported on Monday there have been 1,835 confirmed cases in Italy, while the death toll has risen from 34 to 52 since Sunday.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas suggested to reporters on Sunday the fixture could be played at a neutral venue: "I am waiting to see what UEFA will say. I hope the news is good and, at worst, if we have to play on neutral territory, then we will do it."

Aulas also referred to Juve having cancelled training for their under-23s. The reserve side played Pianese—of whom three players and the manager have since tested positive for the virus—in Serie C.

The first team have continued to train, though, having done so on Saturday and Monday.

Lyon hold a 1-0 lead over the Bianconeri in the last-16 tie after Lucas Tousart's goal in the 31st minute of the first leg (U.S., UK only respectively):

Football writer Carlo Garganese and The Athletic's James Horncastle were critical of the Serie A giants' performance in the contest:

Juve will need to score at least three if Lyon manage to grab an away goal. They've hit three or more goals in a game on eight occasions this season.

The Bianconeri will be encouraged by last season, when they won 3-0 at home to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the last 16 after being beaten 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

They also have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. He has 25 goals in all competitions this season, albeit he has only scored twice in the Champions League.