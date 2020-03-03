Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

1 of 5



Adesanya is a striking savant operating in his prime. While he only started training 9 years ago, Adesanya went 75-5 as a professional kickboxer and 5-1 as a boxer in addition to what he's done during his MMA career.

Those experiences helped him become an incredible UFC fighter. He's tied for third for the most knockdowns in the history of the middleweight division (10) and is a masterclass striker of the highest order. He's smart. He knows how to feint and trick his opponents into wrong moves. He fights relaxed, and his combinations flow out of him as if they were water from a spring.

But Romero is no slouch. While his stalwart wrestling credentials are almost always the first thing people associate with the fighter, the truth of the matter is that Romero mostly uses his striking skills in fights.

Romero isn't near the kickboxer or even boxer that Adesanya is. But he's an incredible athlete with explosive power. Add to it that his attacks are varied, unpredictable and a tidal wave of destructive violence and Romero isn't in nearly as deep of waters on his feet against Adesanya as most other opponents would be.

In fact, remember how Adesanya was tied for the third most knockdowns in the division ever? The person he's tied with is Romero.

Still, Adesanya is 12 years younger than the 42-year-old Romero. He'll also enjoy a four-inch height advantage on the 6'0" slugger and have the Cuban beat in reach by nearly 7 inches.

Adesanya is the better striker overall, but he'll have to be on his A-game for five full rounds to minimize the damage of Romero's wildly dangerous onslaughts.

Edge: Adesanya