FA Cup 2020: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Monday's Fixtures

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal comfortably defeated Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round at Fratton Park.

Pompey provided threatening moments at the start, but a young Gunners side gave an excellent account of themselves on the south coast.

The remaining fifth-round ties will be played over the next three days. Chelsea and Liverpool clash on Tuesday, while cup holders Manchester City travel to Sheffield Wednesday the following day.

Manchester United have a date at Derby County and Wayne Rooney on Thursday.

5th-Round Schedule

Tuesday, March 3

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET

Reading vs. Sheffield United: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 4



Leicester City vs. Birmingham City: 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City: 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City: 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 5

Derby County vs. Manchester United: 7.45 p.m. GMT, 2.45 p.m. ET

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal showed there were no cobwebs remaining after their UEFA Europa League exit against Olympiacos, and the Premier League side skipped past third-tier Portsmouth.

Pompey came into the tie in tremendous form during their League One exploits, but the step up in class was too much for the third-place side, despite their passionate home support.

Mikel Arteta made nine changes as he heavily rotated his starters, with only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka remaining from Thursday's Europa selection.

Flamengo loan signing Pablo Mari was handed his debut at the heart of the Gunners defence, and it developed into a relatively quiet night for Arsenal's back line.

Pompey started well, with Ellis Harrison going close, but it was the away side who took control of the encounter.

Arteta's team dominated possession and were rewarded in stoppage time at the end of the first half. Sokratis' excellent finish beat Alex Bass to make it 1-0.

The goal was the confidence boost Arsenal desired, and they made the second half a comfortable experience.

Eddie Nketiah doubled the lead just six minutes after the restart. Portsmouth had no response to the scoreline as the match unfolded.

Arsenal become the first team into the last eight, with the competition their last chance of silverware this season.