Trae Young Responds to Trevor Ariza: 'I Ain't About to Stop Nutmegging'

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young tried to hit Portland Trail Blazers wing Trevor Ariza with a nutmeg dribble during Atlanta's 129-117 home win Saturday, and Ariza took offense to the attempt, throwing his shoulder and forearm into him hard enough to earn a flagrant foul.

Ariza also said he spoke to Young about the nutmeg attempt after the game, relaying the message, "Don't do that s--t again; not to me, at least," per Jason Quick of The Athletic.



But on Monday, Young told reporters he was going to continue to attempt to dribble the ball through his opponent's legs:

