Trae Young Responds to Trevor Ariza: 'I Ain't About to Stop Nutmegging'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Trevor Ariza #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers hug it out at the conclusion of an NBA game at State Farm Arena on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young tried to hit Portland Trail Blazers wing Trevor Ariza with a nutmeg dribble during Atlanta's 129-117 home win Saturday, and Ariza took offense to the attempt, throwing his shoulder and forearm into him hard enough to earn a flagrant foul. 

Ariza also said he spoke to Young about the nutmeg attempt after the game, relaying the message, "Don't do that s--t again; not to me, at least," per Jason Quick of The Athletic. 

But on Monday, Young told reporters he was going to continue to attempt to dribble the ball through his opponent's legs:

                                   

