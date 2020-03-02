Trae Young Responds to Trevor Ariza: 'I Ain't About to Stop Nutmegging'March 2, 2020
Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young tried to hit Portland Trail Blazers wing Trevor Ariza with a nutmeg dribble during Atlanta's 129-117 home win Saturday, and Ariza took offense to the attempt, throwing his shoulder and forearm into him hard enough to earn a flagrant foul.
Ariza also said he spoke to Young about the nutmeg attempt after the game, relaying the message, "Don't do that s--t again; not to me, at least," per Jason Quick of The Athletic.
But on Monday, Young told reporters he was going to continue to attempt to dribble the ball through his opponent's legs:
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae said he thinks Ariza was frustrated on the play before. "If you watch the play before, I got a floater. He said something coming down the floor, got mad, and that was part of my excitement. When I came back down, I knew what I was about to do. I threw it between his legs." https://t.co/gWbp2TXW83
