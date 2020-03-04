Realistic Landing Spot Predictions for Philip Rivers in 2020 NFL Free Agency

1 of 5

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have insisted that Mitchell Trubisky will remain their starting quarterback, but they very well could become the first organization in the history of professional sports to pull an about-face. After all, KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright tweeted in February that the Bears "are quietly looking at quarterback options" and that they'd be interested in Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr if he were available.

You'd think that'd make Rivers a candidate to replace Trubisky following a horrendous third campaign for the 2017 No. 2 overall pick.

Still, it's hard to envision Rivers climbing aboard without a guaranteed starting job, and the Bears might at least prefer to let Trubisky battle a veteran this summer. The 25-year-old's leash would likely be extremely short regardless, but Rivers might want to avoid any scenario in which he could wind up holding a tablet.

Of course, it's possible he won't have a choice. Again, Brady could return to the Patriots, Tannehill could stay with the Titans, Winston could get another year with the Buccaneers, the Colts could give Jacoby Brissett another shot, the Raiders could hang on to Carr, and the Panthers could stick with Cam Newton. In this game of musical chairs, the Bears might offer Rivers the only available seat.

And considering Trubisky's tenuous situation along with the talent they have on both sides of the ball in Chicago, there might not be a better spot to land as a non-starter right now.