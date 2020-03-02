Ex-Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Banned 4 Months for Breaking Betting Rules

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Daniel Sturridge of Trabzonspor AS during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Besiktas AS at the Senol Gunes stadium on September 29, 2019 in Trabzon, Turkey(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been issued with a worldwide ban from football for four months because of breaching gambling rules.

Per BBC Sport, after initially being hit with a six-week ban last summer, four of which were suspended, the Football Association appealed an independent panel's findings. Consequently, Sturridge has been hit with a more significant punishment.

It was announced on Monday that Trabzonspor, who signed the 30-year-old on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool expired in 2019, had terminated his contract.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

