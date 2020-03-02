Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Teams 'Worried About' Inconsistency, Injuries

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) breaks off the line of scrimmage in a week 7 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 27, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will be one of the top names on the free-agent market this offseason, but some teams are reportedly "worried about his inconsistency and injury history," according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Despite the concerns, the Seattle Seahawks will try to re-sign Clowney after trading for him last September, but they still might not match his demands.

"The Seahawks value him highly but don't want to break the bank," according to Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans were also listed as possible options for the three-time Pro Bowler.

     

