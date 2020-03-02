Report: NFL Heading to Lockout or Player Strike If Current CBA Proposal Fails

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The line in the sand between the NFL and NFLPA appears to be the owners' insistence on adding a 17th game to the regular season.

Peter King of NBC Sports spoke to "a person on the players' side" who acknowledged a work stoppage is likely if the players fail to ratify the new collective bargaining agreement that's on the table.

"If players vote no, it's simple: there will either be a lockout in 2021 or we will strike. We all want 16 games, and I understand that. But there is no 16-game option. If we want 16 games, we have to be prepared for a job action," the person with familiarity with negotiations said.



NFL owners have already voted in favor of the new 10-year agreement, which would give the league an option to add an extra week to the regular season. The NFLPA executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending the proposal, but player reps voted 17-14 (with one abstention) to send the proposal to players for a unionwide approval.

More than half of the league's constituency has to vote in favor of the CBA for it to be approved.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.