Anonymous Exec: Tom Brady 'Is the 1 Domino Paralyzing the Entire NFL Right Now'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

At least one anonymous NFL executive believes Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is "paralyzing" the league with his decision of whether to return to New England.

According to NBC's Peter King, the executive said speculation that the veteran signal-caller could leave the Patriots rose quite a bit during combine week, and it's having a major effect on the league:

"Brady, Brady, Brady. 'Tom Brady,' one well-connected NFL exec told me, 'is the one domino paralyzing the entire NFL right now.' That's because of the realization among teams here that Brady actually might leave New England. Before this past week, I'd say most people in the league thought Brady might flirt with other teams but eventually finish where he started and where he belongs. But by week's end, there was rising informed speculation the Raiders, Chargers, Colts and Titans (though that cause would be hurt if Derrick Henry leaves in free agency) could be in play for Brady."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.