Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on March 2

It was a quiet week in the race for Europe's top goalscorer's title, with no changes at the top after the likes of Ciro Immobile, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland were kept quiet.

Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were not in action, with the former missing out due to injury and the latter seeing Juventus' clash with Inter Milan postponed. The biggest mover in the top 10 was Kylian Mbappe, with two goals in PSG's 4-0 win over Dijon.

Here's a look at the top 10 as it stands:

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 27 x 2.0 = 54.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T3. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund: 16 x 1.5, 9 x 2.0 = 42.0

T6. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

T6. Kylian Mbappe, PSG: 18 x 2.0 = 36.0

T8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two. That rating is multiplied by a player's amount of goals to come up with a final point total.

For example, the Austrian Bundesliga has a rating of 1.5, while the German Bundesliga has a rating of two, so Erling Haaland's goals for Borussia Dortmund are worth more points than those he scored for Red Bull Salzburg before the January transfer window.

Just two of the players in the top 10 actually scored during the weekend, and 12th-placed Sergio Aguero of Manchester City didn't feature in the Premier League but instead netted in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa.

The Argentinian opened the scoring:

Mbappe was the top performer among Europe's leading scorers, netting twice and providing an assist in the easy win over Dijon on Saturday. That pushed the 21-year-old into a tie with Messi for sixth place, with both scoring 18 goals each so far this season.

The Frenchman has now scored or assisted in his last six outings across all competitions, finding his form at a crucial time. PSG will need him to keep it up going into a cup match against Lyon, while the UEFA Champions League return fixture against Borussia Dortmund is also on the horizon, taking place on March 11.

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder was the other top-10 player to find the net, scoring once in the draw against Reims.

Messi was mostly anonymous in a 2-0 Clasico loss against Real Madrid, squandering his best opportunity when he fired a shot at Thibaut Courtois. WhoScored.com's rating system showed how ineffective he was in the loss:

He bagged four goals in his last league outing, against Eibar. Barcelona's next match is another tricky contest against a surging Real Sociedad team.

Lazio didn't need goals from current European top scorer Immobile to claim the lead in Serie A, beating Bologna to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 21 matches. It's the longest such run in any of Europe's top leagues after Liverpool's shock loss against Watford.

The Romans now sit two points ahead of Juventus, who have a match in hand. Ronaldo and Lukaku were both inactive after the clash between Juventus and Inter was pushed back to May 13.