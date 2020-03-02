How LA Lakers and Other Contenders Can Still Upgrade in Buyout Market

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The NBA's buyout market is officially set. Sunday was the deadline for players to be waived while maintaining playoff eligibility. Any additionally guys released after the deadline are free to sign with a team but won't be available for a postseason roster.

Troy Daniels of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan McRae of the Denver Nuggets and Allen Crabbe of the Minnesota Timberwolves were released Sunday. The Sacramento Kings also waived Anthony Tolliver on Saturday.

All three can join playoff contenders (provided they clear waivers) as free-agent signings, with the deadline the final day of the regular season. Daniels, McRae and Crabbe join a decent list of players released over the last month, including Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson, Trey Burke and Dion Waiters.

Additionally, several quality free agents have been waiting it out, hoping to pick up with a team before the postseason, including Jamal Crawford, JR Smith and Iman Shumpert. Others—such as Lance Stephenson, Kenneth Faried and Jeremy Lin—went overseas to play in China, expecting to be available for the NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus health crisis, the season has been postponed, and players remain in limbo.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Chasson Randle "will be granted a FIBA letter of clearance as soon as his request is processed in Switzerland" in order to join the Golden State Warriors. While it's unclear if Randle is the exception, his case may give hope to those eager to rejoin the NBA.

So, which teams have the roster space and inclination to add one final piece?

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have already added Markieff Morris, letting go of injured center DeMarcus Cousins (knee). Daniels opens up an additional roster slot.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers will work out Waiters on Monday, which was always an obvious match. Beyond what Waiters might bring on the court, relationships may bring him to Los Angeles given he shares an agent with LeBron James and Anthony Davis (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports). Additionally, Waiters was represented by Lakers executive Rob Pelinka before Pelinka joined the team's front office.

Waiters made just three appearances this season with the Miami Heat (injury and conduct-related issues). He's averaged just 40 games per season the three years prior, but for the Lakers, he'd be a luxury. He'd potentially provide shooting and scoring—and if he's not hitting, he won't play. The Lakers could use more of a playmaking guard, but Waiters has averaged just 2.8 assists per game over his career.

While Waiters is more of a mystery, given his tumultuous season, Crawford may be a better fit as an individual scorer. Shumpert would be the better option as a defender, though he's not as reliable a scorer. Other options could include Tim Frazier, Johnson, Crabbe or Burke, though none may get playing time over the likes of Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso or Quinn Cook.

Thomas and James did not mesh well together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18. That's probably a nonstarter for the Lakers.

Smith will work out for the Lakers this week, according to Shams Charania. He isn't a playmaker, but he can shoot, has the size to contribute defensively at 6'6" and has a history with James—though maybe that's the problem, given Smith's late-game mistake in the 2018 NBA Finals that likely cost the Cavaliers Game 1.

Stephenson would be an interesting fit if he can get a letter of clearance, as he had both good and bad moments last season with the Lakers.

The Lakers will add one more player, probably Waiters, for their playoff run.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets can add two players if needed after letting go of McRae. In fact, they're obligated to get to 14, so it's just a matter of time.

Denver would definitely benefit by adding a shooter or two. The team could also use a more traditional point guard to supplement what it has with Jamal Murray and Monte Morris. The best free-agent point guard is Darren Collison, but he recently chose to remain retired (for now) in rebuffing the Lakers' advances.

Burke or even Crawford might be the best available answers given Thomas didn't work out well for Denver last season. Unfortunately, the point guard market is a bit sparse in veteran talent.

As for shooting, Daniels might be a fit as a career 39.7 percent three-point shooter. Tolliver has been a steady shooter for much of his career but has struggled this season at just 30.8 percent from deep. Daniels is not a good defender, though Tolliver with his 6'8" size and experience could be helpful in a limited role.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers picked up Reggie Jackson on a buyout, and they also traded for Marcus Morris before the deadline. While the franchise has the roster space to add one more player, it may not need to. Veterans Rodney McGruder and Patrick Patterson may struggle to get any minutes behind the team's top 11 players.

If anything, the Clippers could look to add a true defensive center like Joakim Noah to break out in case of emergency in a series against another big like Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are just slightly over the luxury-tax line. Several executives around the league expected the team to make a trade or buyout before the deadline, considering the franchise is a repeat tax offender.

That said, the Thunder are only about $800,000 over with a penalty of roughly $2 million due, a price they appear willing to pay as a surprise playoff team. Would they add to their depth to further their postseason chances?

They should and undoubtedly will, but that roster slot will certainly go to current two-way player Luguentz Dort, who needs to sign a regular NBA contract to be playoff-eligible. Dort has become a vital rotation player, even starting 17 games.

Other Potential Contenders

The Kings made room on their roster by cutting Tolliver. They're only three games out of a playoff spot, tied with both the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

But Sacramento has a deep roster. Any additions may be short-term fixes, as Richaun Holmes is nearing a return from a shoulder injury as early as this week.

The Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers both have one spot available. San Antonio could use shooting but also has a lot of mouths to feed. More than an additional player, the Blazers need Damian Lillard back from a groin injury.

Non-Playoff Teams

The Phoenix Suns "are the likely destination for McRae," per Wojnarowski.

Others with roster space include the Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets with one each and the Detroit Pistons and Cavaliers with two spots apiece. Expect the lottery-bound teams to sign young prospects on multiyear deals before season's end.

The list of available free agents is longer than the number of teams with spots available. It's possible other players are waived after the playoff eligibility deadline, and teams have until the final day of the season to decide.

