Lakers' LeBron James: Critics of My Mentoring Young Players Can 'Kiss My Ass'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans hugs LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game on March 1, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James is still on the short list of the best players in the NBA, but he embraces his role as a 35-year-old mentor when it comes to the next generation.

On Sunday, following his Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans, the future Hall of Famer and the rookie embraced and shared words following the game. James told reporters he understands he has a responsibility to be a mentor and even had a special message for those who think he shouldn't do so while playing:

James may see himself as a mentor, but it's not like he took it easy on Williamson.

The King accounted for Anthony Davis' absence with a triple-double of 34 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals. He dazzled with precise passes, overpowered defenders on his way to the rim and was even too much on the boards for the Pelicans for extended stretches.

He took over with the game on the line by exploding past Josh Hart on back-to-back possessions, hitting a contested three over Williamson's outstretched arm and setting up Kyle Kuzma for a critical corner three when New Orleans ran a double-team his way.

Williamson was impressive as well and tallied 35 points and seven rebounds with a number of head-turning dunks. It was his 11th consecutive game with 20 or more points, and he continues to make a case for Rookie of the Year against Ja Morant even though he missed a significant chunk of the season.

Still, James earned bragging rights and helped his Lakers notch the four-game season sweep over the Pelicans.

It will be up to Williamson to absorb some of James' mentoring and help turn things around, especially if the two teams face each other in the postseason.

Related

    LeBron Outduels Zion as Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Outduels Zion as Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ballmer Near Deal to Buy Forum

    Clippers owner is in 'advanced negotiations' to buy legendary Lakers arena The Forum

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Ballmer Near Deal to Buy Forum

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AD, Caruso Out vs. Pels

    • Anthony Davis (knee) is out • Alex Caruso (hamstring) is out • Danny Green (hip) is available

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD, Caruso Out vs. Pels

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers to Work Out Waiters

    Dion Waiters will work out Monday for open Lakers roster spot

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers to Work Out Waiters

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report