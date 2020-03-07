The Biggest Concern for Every Projected NBA Playoff Team

1 of 16

The Milwaukee Bucks are on pace to win around 70 games and threaten a new NBA record for average margin of victory. Five of the six teams ranked immediately below them in all-time average MOV went on to win rings, so you could peg The Weight of History as the Bucks' biggest worry.

If they don't close the deal on this phenomenal season with a ring, they'll be viewed as disappointments. Or worse, chokers.

That's a hazy concern, though. The failure of their half-court offense is more concrete.

In last year's conference finals, the Toronto Raptors slowed Milwaukee's transition attack, packed the paint and exposed a half-court offense that couldn't score efficiently. After the Raps "solved" Milwaukee, there was no recovering. Toronto won four straight to eliminate the Bucks and reach the Finals.

Milwaukee should be encouraged that the defense it couldn't crack in 2019 is missing Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. The Raptors still rank second in defensive efficiency this year, but they don't have the same elite stopping power. Nor do they have Leonard to punctuate those shutdowns with indefensible pull-up jumpers on the other end.

The road to the Finals is easier this year.

Milwaukee's second-ranked half-court scoring efficiency this season isn't necessarily a sign the team has fixed its flaws. The Bucks were third in that stat last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's improved three-point shot should help, as should the general improvement of Milwaukee's role players. Khris Middleton has never been better, and Eric Bledsoe can't turn in another playoff no-show, can he?

Plus, if the Bucks suffer scoring droughts again, they can lean on a defense that's even better than last year's. More stops should mean more chances to get out on the break. If someone succeeds in limiting those transition chances again, though, prepare for some "here we go again" anxiety.