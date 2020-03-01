76ers' Shake Milton Ties NBA Record for Most Consecutive Made 3-Pointers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid out with injuries, Shake Milton has become a hero for the Philadelphia 76ers with a historic effort the past few games.

The second-year guard made 13 straight three-point attempts over a three-game stretch, including his first five in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. This ties an NBA record for most consecutive three-pointers, a mark that had previously been set by Brent Price and Terry Mills, per NBA Stats.

Milton was especially impressive in the first half, scoring 26 points to give his team a two-point lead:

He finally missed an outside shot in the third quarter, ending his run at 13.

The 23-year-old was the 54th overall pick in the 2018 draft and played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in just 20 games while shooting 31.8 percent from three-point range.

Though the SMU product has been in and out of the rotation this year, he earned starts in late January and turned heads with his 27-point effort in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Milton has continued to come through with big performances, although few could have expected the showing over the past few games. After making four of his six three-point attempts in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, including his final three tries, the guard went 5-of-5 on his way to 19 points in Friday's win over the New York Knicks.

The production carried over in Sunday's game, in which he nailed his first five shots to get to 13 straight before finally missing.

When Milton was needed the most, the unlikely hero for the 76ers accomplished something achieved only two other times in NBA history and not since 1996, per Amy Fadool Kane of NBC Sports.