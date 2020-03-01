Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Beat 76ers Despite Shake Milton's Stunning 39-Point Game

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA world was formally introduced to Shake Milton on Sunday afternoon.

The Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard put on a show, posting a career-high 39 points in Philly's 136-130 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. It wasn't enough to outduel Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the talented Clippers at the Staples Center, but it was enough to turn some heads and tie a record.

The Sixers came into the contest as the underdogs, with stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons unavailable because of injuries. And things only got worse on the injury front, as Josh Richardson didn't play in the second half after suffering a nose contusion.

That was more than the Sixers could overcome, as the Clippers took over the game in the third quarter, outscoring Philly 38-24.

Still, Milton was the story. It was an incredible performance from a player making just his 12th career start, even if it was another loss for a Sixers team that has struggled immensely on the road (9-22).

The result moved the Sixers to to 37-24 on the year, while the Clippers moved to 41-19 with their fourth straight win.

Notable Stats

Shake Milton, PHI: 39 points, five assists

Kawhi Leonard, LAC: 30 points, six rebounds

Tobias Harris, PHI: 25 points

Paul George, LAC: 24 points, two steals

Al Horford, PHI: 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks

Montrezl Harrell, LAC: 24 points, nine rebounds

Alec Burks, PHI: 15 points, six rebounds

Lou Williams, LAC: 24 points, eight assists

The Sixers Have Uncovered A Gem in Shake Milton

Much of the Sixers 2019-20 season has been defined by what hasn't worked.

Simmons and Embiid are still learning how to play together, with both failing to address obvious weaknesses (Simmons' unwillingness to take jumpers, Embiid's conditioning). The team's giant starting lineup has bogged down the offense, and the Sixers haven't added enough complementary pieces for the stars. They've inexplicably been unable to win on the road with any consistency.

But in Milton, the Sixers may have found a player capable of addressing a few needs. He can create his own shot, a skill in rare supply for the Sixers. He can space the floor as a spot-up shooter, a huge need for a team with Embiid and Simmons. And he can run the pick-and-roll as a secondary facilitator, another need next to a player like Simmons who doesn't shoot.

Milton is making a case for being the team's fifth starter next to Simmons, Embiid, Harris and Richardson, with Horford heading back to the bench once Embiid is healthy. If he can continue his hot play, he could be a serious difference-maker for Philly down the stretch and could help address some of the team's glaring fit issues.

Sometimes, you just need to Shake things up.

Montrezl Harrell and the Clippers Bench Were the Difference

It's hard enough to beat a team that features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But it's almost impossible to beat a team that gets 61 points from three players off the bench.

That was what Harrell, Lou Williams and Reggie Jackson gave the Clippers on Sunday, outplaying Philly's reserves in a major way. Harrell, in particular, was a handful for the Sixers, having his way against Horford, Mike Scott and anyone else the Sixers threw at him.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of an incredible season, but the Clippers remain the smart money to win the title this year because no teams feature three high-level shot-makers (Leonard, George and Williams), the ability to switch everything defensively and the quality depth that the Clippers possess.

They called on all three of those advantages Sunday against a beat-up, pesky Sixers team.

What's Next?

The Sixers will stay in Los Angeles, taking on the Lakers Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET, while the Clippers travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder that same night at 8 p.m. ET.