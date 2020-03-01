Jeff Okudah Out for Drills After Suffering Head, Neck Injury at 2020 NFL Combine

"Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field. He has the agility to mirror underneath. In off coverage, he explodes out of his plant and he is a dependable open field tackler. This is a very clean player with a very high floor and ceiling."

Okudah was having a solid combine, posting a 4.48 40-yard dash:

He also provided one of the best moments of the event with his clapback to a reporter who suggested he occasionally played sloppy defense:

Okudah has the upside to be a star, but his floor is high enough that he is arguably one of the safest options in the draft as well.

As one executive told the NFL Network's Peter Schrager (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com) at the combine, "If you need a starting corner No. 1 for the next 10 years, you just pick Okudah and you'll never worry about it again."

In other words, Okudah didn't have much to prove in the skills portion of the combine.