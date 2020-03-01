Jeff Okudah Out for Drills After Suffering Head, Neck Injury at 2020 NFL Combine

Jeff Okudah Out for Drills After Suffering Head, Neck Injury at 2020 NFL CombineMarch 1, 2020
One of the top prospects in this year's NFL draft may be ending his combine participation prematurely.
According to Kimberly Jones and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah will not participate in drills after "falling tracking a ball and taking a hit to the head and neck area."
Per that report, he may do the vertical and broad jump tests, however.
Okudah is a virtual lock to be a top-10 pick. B/R's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 3 overall player on his latest big board, while NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had him No. 4 on his big board. He offered the following scouting report on the talented corner:
"Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field. He has the agility to mirror underneath. In off coverage, he explodes out of his plant and he is a dependable open field tackler. This is a very clean player with a very high floor and ceiling."
Okudah was having a solid combine, posting a 4.48 40-yard dash:
He also provided one of the best moments of the event with his clapback to a reporter who suggested he occasionally played sloppy defense:
Okudah has the upside to be a star, but his floor is high enough that he is arguably one of the safest options in the draft as well.
As one executive told the NFL Network's Peter Schrager (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com) at the combine, "If you need a starting corner No. 1 for the next 10 years, you just pick Okudah and you'll never worry about it again."
In other words, Okudah didn't have much to prove in the skills portion of the combine.
