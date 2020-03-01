Report: Jordan McRae, Nuggets Agree to Contract Buyout; Likely to Sign with Suns

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets and veteran guard Jordan McRae have agreed to a contract buyout, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, with the Phoenix Suns expected to sign him.

ESPN's Bobby Marks added more context on Phoenix's potential pursuit of McRae:

McRae, 28, posted career numbers with the Washington Wizards this season, averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.6 minutes per game. He appeared in 29 contests, making four starts.

The Wizards then traded him to the Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline for Shabazz Napier, and McRae never made an impact in Denver, averaging just 2.3 points per game in four appearances, largely buried behind players like Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Monte Morris and Torrey Craig on the depth chart.

The counterpoint is that McRae potentially could have added value to the Nuggets with a bigger role:

McRae makes sense for Phoenix coming off the bench behind players like Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges, however. Phoenix's depth on the wing has been lackluster, especially with Kelly Oubre Jr. likely lost for the season with a meniscus tear. Players like Cameron Johnson (7.9 PPG) and Elie Okobo (4.2 PPG) haven't offered much punch in reserve roles.

And for McRae, additional playing time down the stretch will give him the chance to increase his value in a contract year. He wasn't going to get that opportunity for a Nuggets team with plenty of depth.