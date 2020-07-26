Joel Embiid out for 76ers vs. Thunder Scrimmage with Calf Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will miss Sunday's scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to discomfort in his right calf, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Derek Bodner of The Athletic noted the injury first occured during Friday's scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies. He is being held out for "precautionary reasons" and is considered day-to-day.

Though the four-month layoff helped all players heal injuries, durability remains a concern for Embiid. The center missed significant time this season with a shoulder sprain suffered in late February as well as a torn ligament in his hand in January. 

Ankle, knee and neck problems have also either kept him off the court or limited him at different times in 2019-20.

It's been a common story for the 26-year-old, who has never played more than 64 games in a season since being drafted in 2014. Every time he seems to move past one problem, a new one arises to keep him from reaching his potential.

Embiid has been a dominant weapon when on the court, earning three straight All-Star selections since first becoming a full-time player. Though his numbers were down in 2019-20 compared to last year, he still averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

This comes after earning second-team All-NBA honors in 2018-19 with averages of 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

His absence now leaves a significant hole for Philadelphia as it tries to make a deep run in the restarted season in OrlandoAl Horford and Tobias Harris can handle increased responsibility in the frontcourt while Ben Simmons is also expected to play the 4, but the team's depth will be tested going forward.

