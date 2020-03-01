Jon Moxley Talks Bringing Back Pro Wrestling, 'Not Scripted Canned Horse Crap'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

OSAKA, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 09: Jon Moxley looks on during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling 'The New Beginning in Osaka' at Osaka-Jo Hall on February 09, 2020 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley is clearly happy with his move to All Elite Wrestling after winning the world heavyweight championship Saturday night.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, the former WWE champion (as Dean Ambrose) seemingly took a shot at his former organization when discussing a previous conversation with AEW vice president Cody Rhodes (4:29 in video, warning: NSFW language):

"A year ago, we had a conversation on the phone and [Cody] said, 'let's bring pro wrestling back. Pro wrestling that you grew up on! Not crap, not sports entertainment, not scripted canned horse crap. Pro wrestling!" Moxley said.

"We brought that back," he added.

Moxley defeated Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution, putting him on top of the organization less than a year after joining last May.  

Related

    Jon Moxley Takes Shot at WWE 👀

    Former champ is clearly happy with his move to AEW

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Jon Moxley Takes Shot at WWE 👀

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution

    @BRDoctor reveals his list from Saturday's event

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    AEW Revolution Hot Takes

    Cassidy shines brightest, Young Bucks make case for heel turn and more 🔥

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    AEW Revolution Hot Takes

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Brandi Rhodes Doesn't Like Cody's Neck Tattoo 😬

    All Elite Wrestling logo
    All Elite Wrestling

    Brandi Rhodes Doesn't Like Cody's Neck Tattoo 😬

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report