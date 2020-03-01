Jon Moxley Talks Bringing Back Pro Wrestling, 'Not Scripted Canned Horse Crap'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley is clearly happy with his move to All Elite Wrestling after winning the world heavyweight championship Saturday night.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, the former WWE champion (as Dean Ambrose) seemingly took a shot at his former organization when discussing a previous conversation with AEW vice president Cody Rhodes (4:29 in video, warning: NSFW language):

"A year ago, we had a conversation on the phone and [Cody] said, 'let's bring pro wrestling back. Pro wrestling that you grew up on! Not crap, not sports entertainment, not scripted canned horse crap. Pro wrestling!" Moxley said.

"We brought that back," he added.

Moxley defeated Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution, putting him on top of the organization less than a year after joining last May.