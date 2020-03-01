Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray Injured During 40-Yard Dash at NFL Draft Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Linebackers Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray each suffered hamstring injuries during their 40-yard dash attempts at the 2020 NFL scouting combine.

Chase Goodbread of NFL.com noted both players pulled up on their second attempts. Murray was unable to finish his second attempt because of the injury, while Queen posted a 4.50-second time before noticeably favoring his hamstring.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Queen "received positive news on his MRI. Source says that while it looked scary, Queen merely tweaked his hamstring, is walking this morning and should be able to work out at LSU’s Pro Day."

"I'm solid. Nothing can break me. Just a little adversity not nothing I'm not use to! Thank you to all who reached out and sent prayers!" Murray said in a tweet.

