Manchester United, Everton Draw After VAR Rules out Harry Maguire's Own Goal

Manchester United dropped points in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League after being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes struck a 31st-minute equaliser, his first goal from open play for United, after David De Gea had gifted a goal to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the fourth minute.

A point apiece was only confirmed after late controversy in injury time when VAR ruled out Harry Maguire's own goal after judging Gyfli Sigurdsson had impeded De Gea's view, despite the Everton No. 10 not touching the ball.

The stalemate leaves the Red Devils three points behind Chelsea and a place in the top four. Meanwhile, the Toffees' own bid to play in Europe next season remains in the balance, with Carlo Ancelotti's men three points behind seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Disaster struck early for United when De Gea, who has endured more than a few calamitous moments this season, cannoned a pass off the advancing Calvert-Lewin.

The deflection took the ball into the net and continued the England man's impressive scoring run:

De Gea's gaffe undermined an otherwise bright start from United. The away side were slick and swift in possession thanks to a midfield diamond underpinned by Fred and Nemanja Matic and with dynamic January import Bruno Fernandes at its tip.

Matic hit the bar, while Anthony Martial spurned a presentable chance to help underline United's territorial dominance. Yet while the Red Devils were content to boss possession, the hosts relied on direct passing to release prolific front two Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Long balls over the top were unsettling the United defence, while the pace of the returning Theo Walcott also remained an issue. Everton's forwards were charging hard, but United remained a threat, with Fred, who was playing from the left of the diamond, crossing for Mason Greenwood, who promptly headed over the bar.

Meanwhile, the Toffees were forced into a change when Seamus Coleman left the pitch to be replaced by Djibril Sidibe.

The visitors were firmly in the ascendancy, and their reward came when Fernandes lashed a drive through the grasp of a despairing Jordan Pickford. Everton's goalkeeper hardly did himself credit, but the goal was no more the United deserved for their assured control of the game.

For Fernandes, striking for the first time from open play merely continued the terrific start he's made to life with his new club:

There was a fractious end to the half, with Luke Shaw receiving a yellow card for his role in a heated touchline melee. The United left-back was soon joined in the book by Tom Davies after the Everton midfield terrier dove in on Matic.

Both sides resumed their familiar patterns of play after the restart, with United continuing to move the ball artfully through midfield. Meanwhile, Everton still went long to Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.

The latter drew a foul from Victor Lindelof on the edge of the area, and Sigurdsson struck the post from the resulting free-kick. Looking for more control, Ancelotti hooked Theo Walcott for Brazilian winger Bernard.

His arrival didn't prompt an immediate improvement in how Everton used the ball. Instead, United stayed on the front foot, although momentum stalled slightly when Fred received a booking for an apparent handball, despite replays showing the ball struck him on the thigh.

Fred was incensed, but his team-mates kept their cool, with Fernandes creating space for a shot that was straight at Pickford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then rang the changes by swapping Scott McTominay for Juan Mata and Greenwood for Odion Ighalo.

Everton's final change saw Andre Gomes, starting his first game since suffering a serious ankle injury against Tottenham Hotspur back in November, make way for Moise Kean.

The Toffees peppered United's goal with set pieces, but those making the deliveries could rarely avoid the head of Harry Maguire. United's big-money centre-back dominated in the air and made several timely blocks on the deck during the closing stages.

At the other end, Everton had Pickford to thank after an astonishing double save denied Fernandes then Ighalo from close range. Pickford's heroics prompted the ensuing chaos, which saw De Gea save from Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin's follow-up going in off Maguire.

Sigurdsson was sat in front of De Gea, but he didn't touch the ball. Even so, VAR ruled the goal out, judging the Iceland international was blocking De Gea's line of sight.

It was a controversial call, and one that infuriated Ancelotti, who was shown a red card for his protests after the final whistle. United were fortunate to escape with a point but had played well enough to merit more.

What's Next?

Everton are away to Chelsea next Sunday, while United travel to face Championship side Derby County and Wayne Rooney in the fifth round of the 2020 FA Cup on Thursday.